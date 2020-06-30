Sayaji Industri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.34 crore, down 10.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.34 crore in March 2020 down 10.16% from Rs. 171.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020 up 39.72% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2020 down 32.19% from Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2019.

Sayaji Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2019.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 145.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.61% returns over the last 6 months and -28.34% over the last 12 months.