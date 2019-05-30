Sayaji Industri Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 171.79 crore, up 15.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.79 crore in March 2019 up 15.95% from Rs. 148.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019 down 82.28% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2019 down 15.55% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2018.

Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.67 in March 2018.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 248.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.15% returns over the last 6 months and -24.14% over the last 12 months.