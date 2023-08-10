Sayaji Industri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 232.23 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.23 crore in June 2023 down 3.45% from Rs. 240.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2023 down 132.48% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2023 down 69.7% from Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2022.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 202.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -3.46% over the last 12 months.