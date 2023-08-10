English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sayaji Industri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 232.23 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 232.23 crore in June 2023 down 3.45% from Rs. 240.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2023 down 132.48% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2023 down 69.7% from Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2022.

    Sayaji Industri shares closed at 202.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -3.46% over the last 12 months.

    Sayaji Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations232.23264.08240.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations232.23264.08240.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.24193.66189.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.479.50-18.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.4314.4515.10
    Depreciation3.673.593.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.9444.3047.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.59-1.412.62
    Other Income1.025.287.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.433.8610.09
    Interest2.822.572.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.391.307.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.391.307.55
    Tax-0.80-0.882.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.592.184.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.592.184.89
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.513.457.74
    Diluted EPS-2.513.457.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.513.457.74
    Diluted EPS-2.513.457.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sayaji Industri #Sayaji Industries
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!