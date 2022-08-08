Sayaji Industri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.51 crore, up 49.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.51 crore in June 2022 up 49.77% from Rs. 160.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022 down 6.44% from Rs. 5.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2022 down 1.81% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2021.

Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in June 2021.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 214.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and -29.54% over the last 12 months.