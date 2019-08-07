Sayaji Industri Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 174.94 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.94 crore in June 2019 up 21.7% from Rs. 143.74 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019 down 86.91% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2019 down 18% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2018.

Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.33 in June 2018.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 155.40 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -52.19% returns over the last 6 months and -35.92% over the last 12 months.