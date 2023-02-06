 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sayaji Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.53 crore, up 29.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.53 crore in December 2022 up 29.6% from Rs. 195.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2022 down 41.2% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2022 down 21.42% from Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2021.

Sayaji Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 253.53 247.55 195.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 253.53 247.55 195.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 182.91 183.66 129.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 4.05 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.52 15.24 12.90
Depreciation 3.54 3.48 3.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.88 45.01 38.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.27 -3.89 12.26
Other Income 0.59 0.54 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.86 -3.35 12.75
Interest 2.50 2.73 2.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.36 -6.08 10.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.36 -6.08 10.68
Tax 2.30 -2.16 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.07 -3.92 6.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.07 -3.92 6.92
Equity Share Capital 3.16 3.16 3.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.44 -6.20 10.95
Diluted EPS 6.44 -6.20 10.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.44 -6.20 10.95
Diluted EPS 6.44 -6.20 10.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
