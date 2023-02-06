Sayaji Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.53 crore, up 29.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.53 crore in December 2022 up 29.6% from Rs. 195.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2022 down 41.2% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2022 down 21.42% from Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2021.

Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.95 in December 2021.

