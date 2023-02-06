English
    Sayaji Industri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.53 crore, up 29.6% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 253.53 crore in December 2022 up 29.6% from Rs. 195.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2022 down 41.2% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2022 down 21.42% from Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2021.

    Sayaji Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.53247.55195.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations253.53247.55195.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials182.91183.66129.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.424.050.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5215.2412.90
    Depreciation3.543.483.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.8845.0138.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.27-3.8912.26
    Other Income0.590.540.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.86-3.3512.75
    Interest2.502.732.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.36-6.0810.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.36-6.0810.68
    Tax2.30-2.163.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.07-3.926.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.07-3.926.92
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.44-6.2010.95
    Diluted EPS6.44-6.2010.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.44-6.2010.95
    Diluted EPS6.44-6.2010.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited