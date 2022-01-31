Sayaji Industri Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 195.62 crore, up 30.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.62 crore in December 2021 up 30.3% from Rs. 150.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021 up 2.75% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2021 down 7.07% from Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2020.

Sayaji Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 10.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.65 in December 2020.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.00 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)