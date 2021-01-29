Sayaji Industri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 150.13 crore, down 2.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.13 crore in December 2020 down 2.51% from Rs. 153.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2020 up 23361.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.98 crore in December 2020 up 144.67% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2019.

Sayaji Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 10.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 145.00 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.05% returns over the last 6 months and 45.00% over the last 12 months.