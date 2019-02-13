Sayaji Industri Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 154.78 crore, up 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.78 crore in December 2018 up 8.32% from Rs. 142.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2018 down 16.14% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2018 down 10.03% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2017.

Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.09 in December 2017.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 323.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 34.30% returns over the last 6 months and 26.06% over the last 12 months.