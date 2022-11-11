 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sayaji Industri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.61 crore, up 41.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.61 crore in September 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 177.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2022 down 229.64% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 95.33% from Rs. 10.07 crore in September 2021.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.66% over the last 12 months.

Sayaji Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.61 253.00 177.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.61 253.00 177.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.75 197.57 125.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.98 -19.07 -3.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.30 16.17 12.62
Depreciation 3.67 3.64 3.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.63 52.00 34.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.72 2.69 5.39
Other Income 0.52 7.46 1.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.20 10.15 6.96
Interest 3.21 2.87 3.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.41 7.28 3.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.41 7.28 3.96
Tax -2.28 2.53 1.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.14 4.75 2.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.14 4.75 2.50
Minority Interest 0.08 0.05 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.39 0.56 0.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.66 5.36 2.83
Equity Share Capital 3.16 3.16 3.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.80 8.48 4.47
Diluted EPS -5.80 8.48 4.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.80 8.48 4.47
Diluted EPS -5.80 8.48 4.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
