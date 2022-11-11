Sayaji Industri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.61 crore, up 41.67% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 251.61 crore in September 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 177.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2022 down 229.64% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 95.33% from Rs. 10.07 crore in September 2021.
Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.66% over the last 12 months.
|Sayaji Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|251.61
|253.00
|177.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|251.61
|253.00
|177.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|187.75
|197.57
|125.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.98
|-19.07
|-3.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.30
|16.17
|12.62
|Depreciation
|3.67
|3.64
|3.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.63
|52.00
|34.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.72
|2.69
|5.39
|Other Income
|0.52
|7.46
|1.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.20
|10.15
|6.96
|Interest
|3.21
|2.87
|3.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.41
|7.28
|3.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.41
|7.28
|3.96
|Tax
|-2.28
|2.53
|1.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.14
|4.75
|2.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.14
|4.75
|2.50
|Minority Interest
|0.08
|0.05
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.39
|0.56
|0.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.66
|5.36
|2.83
|Equity Share Capital
|3.16
|3.16
|3.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.80
|8.48
|4.47
|Diluted EPS
|-5.80
|8.48
|4.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.80
|8.48
|4.47
|Diluted EPS
|-5.80
|8.48
|4.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited