Sayaji Industri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.61 crore, up 41.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.61 crore in September 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 177.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2022 down 229.64% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 95.33% from Rs. 10.07 crore in September 2021.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.66% over the last 12 months.