    Sayaji Industri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.61 crore, up 41.67% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.61 crore in September 2022 up 41.67% from Rs. 177.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2022 down 229.64% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 95.33% from Rs. 10.07 crore in September 2021.

    Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.66% over the last 12 months.

    Sayaji Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.61253.00177.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.61253.00177.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.75197.57125.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.98-19.07-3.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3016.1712.62
    Depreciation3.673.643.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.6352.0034.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.722.695.39
    Other Income0.527.461.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.2010.156.96
    Interest3.212.873.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.417.283.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.417.283.96
    Tax-2.282.531.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.144.752.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.144.752.50
    Minority Interest0.080.050.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.390.560.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.665.362.83
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.808.484.47
    Diluted EPS-5.808.484.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.808.484.47
    Diluted EPS-5.808.484.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am