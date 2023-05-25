Sayaji Industri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 269.19 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 269.19 crore in March 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 239.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 101.09% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 67.87% from Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2022.
Sayaji Industri shares closed at 170.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -23.42% over the last 12 months.
|Sayaji Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|269.19
|266.31
|239.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|269.19
|266.31
|239.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|195.14
|187.23
|172.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.33
|3.92
|-4.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.58
|16.57
|14.84
|Depreciation
|3.77
|3.72
|3.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.36
|46.42
|45.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|8.45
|8.10
|Other Income
|1.20
|0.58
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|9.04
|8.86
|Interest
|2.97
|2.93
|2.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.76
|6.10
|5.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.76
|6.10
|5.96
|Tax
|-0.98
|2.22
|2.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.78
|3.88
|3.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.78
|3.88
|3.57
|Minority Interest
|0.08
|0.07
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.65
|1.62
|0.49
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.04
|5.57
|4.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.16
|3.16
|3.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|8.81
|6.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|8.81
|6.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|8.81
|6.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|8.81
|6.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited