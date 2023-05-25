Sayaji Industri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 269.19 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.19 crore in March 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 239.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 101.09% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 67.87% from Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2022.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 170.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -23.42% over the last 12 months.