English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sayaji Industri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 269.19 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 269.19 crore in March 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 239.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 101.09% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 67.87% from Rs. 12.42 crore in March 2022.

    Sayaji Industri shares closed at 170.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -23.42% over the last 12 months.

    Sayaji Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations269.19266.31239.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations269.19266.31239.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.14187.23172.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.333.92-4.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5816.5714.84
    Depreciation3.773.723.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.3646.4245.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.988.458.10
    Other Income1.200.580.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.229.048.86
    Interest2.972.932.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.766.105.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.766.105.96
    Tax-0.982.222.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.783.883.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.783.883.57
    Minority Interest0.080.070.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.651.620.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.045.574.08
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.078.816.45
    Diluted EPS-0.078.816.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.078.816.45
    Diluted EPS-0.078.816.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sayaji Industri #Sayaji Industries
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am