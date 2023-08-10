English
    Sayaji Industri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.65 crore, down 3.3% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 244.65 crore in June 2023 down 3.3% from Rs. 253.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 down 114.48% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2023 down 65.26% from Rs. 13.79 crore in June 2022.

    Sayaji Industri shares closed at 202.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -3.46% over the last 12 months.

    Sayaji Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations244.65269.19253.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations244.65269.19253.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials179.74195.14197.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.229.33-19.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6915.5816.17
    Depreciation3.833.773.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.7346.3652.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.982.69
    Other Income1.061.207.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.960.2210.15
    Interest3.282.972.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.32-2.767.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.32-2.767.28
    Tax-0.78-0.982.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.54-1.784.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.54-1.784.75
    Minority Interest-0.020.080.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.781.650.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.78-0.045.36
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.23-0.078.48
    Diluted EPS-1.23-0.078.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.23-0.078.48
    Diluted EPS-1.23-0.078.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

