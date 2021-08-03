Sayaji Industri Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 172.70 crore, up 100.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.70 crore in June 2021 up 100.38% from Rs. 86.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2021 up 188.12% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in June 2021 up 1582.11% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

Sayaji Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.35 in June 2020.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 280.00 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)