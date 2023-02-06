 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sayaji Industri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.31 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 266.31 crore in December 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 203.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2022 down 20.55% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021.

Sayaji Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 266.31 251.61 203.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 266.31 251.61 203.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.23 187.75 133.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.92 0.98 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.57 16.30 13.85
Depreciation 3.72 3.67 3.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.42 46.63 39.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.45 -3.72 12.37
Other Income 0.58 0.52 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.04 -3.20 12.85
Interest 2.93 3.21 2.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.10 -6.41 10.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.10 -6.41 10.49
Tax 2.22 -2.28 3.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.88 -4.14 6.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.88 -4.14 6.78
Minority Interest 0.07 0.08 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.62 0.39 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.57 -3.66 6.76
Equity Share Capital 3.16 3.16 3.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.81 -5.80 10.70
Diluted EPS 8.81 -5.80 10.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.81 -5.80 10.70
Diluted EPS 8.81 -5.80 10.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited