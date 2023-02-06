Sayaji Industri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.31 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.31 crore in December 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 203.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2022 down 20.55% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021.