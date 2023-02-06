English
    Earnings

    Sayaji Industri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.31 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 266.31 crore in December 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 203.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.68% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2022 down 20.55% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021.

    Sayaji Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations266.31251.61203.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations266.31251.61203.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.23187.75133.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.920.980.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5716.3013.85
    Depreciation3.723.673.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.4246.6339.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.45-3.7212.37
    Other Income0.580.520.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.04-3.2012.85
    Interest2.933.212.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.10-6.4110.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.10-6.4110.49
    Tax2.22-2.283.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.88-4.146.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.88-4.146.78
    Minority Interest0.070.080.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.620.39-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.57-3.666.76
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.81-5.8010.70
    Diluted EPS8.81-5.8010.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.81-5.8010.70
    Diluted EPS8.81-5.8010.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited