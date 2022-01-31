Sayaji Industri Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 203.11 crore, up 27.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.11 crore in December 2021 up 27.87% from Rs. 158.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021 down 4.41% from Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021 down 7.01% from Rs. 17.27 crore in December 2020.

Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.19 in December 2020.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.00 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)