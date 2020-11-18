Sayaji Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore, down 82.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore in September 2020 down 82.11% from Rs. 42.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2020 up 34.74% from Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020 down 95.35% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2019.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)