Sayaji Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore, down 82.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore in September 2020 down 82.11% from Rs. 42.32 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2020 up 34.74% from Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020 down 95.35% from Rs. 6.02 crore in September 2019.
|Sayaji Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.57
|0.73
|42.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.57
|0.73
|42.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|8.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.56
|3.48
|14.18
|Depreciation
|3.90
|6.35
|6.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.28
|2.10
|14.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.17
|-11.21
|-0.88
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.40
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.62
|-10.81
|-0.29
|Interest
|2.76
|4.80
|6.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.38
|-15.60
|-6.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.38
|-15.60
|-6.67
|Tax
|-1.87
|-3.90
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.51
|-11.71
|-6.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.51
|-11.71
|-6.92
|Equity Share Capital
|17.52
|17.52
|17.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-6.86
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-6.86
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-6.86
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-6.86
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am