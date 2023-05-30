Sayaji Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.27 crore, up 41.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.27 crore in March 2023 up 41.19% from Rs. 52.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2023 up 97.01% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2023 up 31.97% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2022.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2022.

