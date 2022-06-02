Sayaji Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore, up 39.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore in March 2022 up 39.59% from Rs. 37.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2022 up 196.49% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2022 up 125.5% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2021.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.52 in March 2021.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)