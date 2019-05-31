Sayaji Hotels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.17 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.17 crore in March 2019 up 19.91% from Rs. 55.18 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2019 down 13.82% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.79 crore in March 2019 up 116.14% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2018.
Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Sayaji Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.17
|58.13
|55.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.17
|58.13
|55.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.71
|11.93
|11.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.19
|14.57
|16.92
|Depreciation
|7.49
|4.18
|6.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.50
|20.20
|21.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.29
|7.24
|-1.07
|Other Income
|1.01
|0.48
|1.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.30
|7.73
|0.32
|Interest
|4.99
|3.97
|3.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.32
|3.76
|-3.21
|Exceptional Items
|-1.85
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|3.76
|-3.21
|Tax
|1.38
|2.09
|-1.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.91
|1.67
|-1.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.91
|1.67
|-1.68
|Equity Share Capital
|17.52
|17.52
|17.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|0.78
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|0.78
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|0.78
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|0.78
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited