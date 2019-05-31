Sayaji Hotels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.17 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.17 crore in March 2019 up 19.91% from Rs. 55.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2019 down 13.82% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.79 crore in March 2019 up 116.14% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2018.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)