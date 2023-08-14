Sayaji Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.46 crore, down 59.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.46 crore in June 2023 down 59.02% from Rs. 59.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 down 81.85% from Rs. 15.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2023 down 72.64% from Rs. 31.54 crore in June 2022.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.71 in June 2022.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)