Sayaji Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore, up 25.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore in December 2022 up 25.32% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.75 crore in December 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 25.66 crore in December 2021.