    Sayaji Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore, up 25.32% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore in December 2022 up 25.32% from Rs. 61.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.75 crore in December 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 25.66 crore in December 2021.

    Sayaji Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.55 in December 2021.

    Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)

    Sayaji Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.2252.3061.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.2252.3061.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.479.6211.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0712.6110.20
    Depreciation5.305.206.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0919.1415.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.295.7318.63
    Other Income1.1715.360.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.4521.0919.60
    Interest2.752.874.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7118.2214.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7118.2214.98
    Tax7.81-0.563.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9018.7811.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9018.7811.72
    Equity Share Capital17.5217.5217.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.5110.588.55
    Diluted EPS5.5110.588.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.5110.588.55
    Diluted EPS5.5110.588.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Sayaji Hotels
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:11 am