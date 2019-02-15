Sayaji Hotels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 58.13 crore, down 4.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.13 crore in December 2018 down 4.54% from Rs. 60.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2018 down 76.9% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in December 2018 down 26.75% from Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2017.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2017.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)