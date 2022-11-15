 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sayaji Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.72 crore, up 42.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.72 crore in September 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 37.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2022 up 311.14% from Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in September 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 13.41 crore in September 2021.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)

Sayaji Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.72 60.22 37.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.72 60.22 37.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.62 11.03 6.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.69 11.74 7.94
Depreciation 5.20 5.19 6.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.25 17.23 13.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.95 15.04 3.22
Other Income 1.22 1.00 4.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.18 16.04 7.37
Interest 2.92 3.58 5.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.25 12.47 2.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.25 12.47 2.24
Tax 0.21 7.60 6.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.04 4.87 -4.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.04 4.87 -4.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.24 4.78 1.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.28 9.64 -2.98
Equity Share Capital 17.52 17.52 17.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.44 5.51 -1.87
Diluted EPS 3.44 5.51 -1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.44 5.51 -1.87
Diluted EPS 3.44 5.51 -1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
