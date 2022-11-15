Sayaji Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.72 crore, up 42.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.72 crore in September 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 37.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2022 up 311.14% from Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in September 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 13.41 crore in September 2021.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

