    Sayaji Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.72 crore, up 42.32% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.72 crore in September 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 37.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2022 up 311.14% from Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.38 crore in September 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 13.41 crore in September 2021.

    Sayaji Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

    Sayaji Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.7260.2237.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.7260.2237.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.6211.036.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6911.747.94
    Depreciation5.205.196.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2517.2313.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9515.043.22
    Other Income1.221.004.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.1816.047.37
    Interest2.923.585.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.2512.472.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.2512.472.24
    Tax0.217.606.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.044.87-4.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.044.87-4.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.244.781.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.289.64-2.98
    Equity Share Capital17.5217.5217.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.445.51-1.87
    Diluted EPS3.445.51-1.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.445.51-1.87
    Diluted EPS3.445.51-1.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
