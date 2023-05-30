English
    Sayaji Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.87 crore, up 40.63% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.87 crore in March 2023 up 40.63% from Rs. 53.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in March 2023 up 214.81% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.58 crore in March 2023 up 184.74% from Rs. 7.93 crore in March 2022.

    Sayaji Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2022.

    Sayaji Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.8778.4653.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.8778.4653.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.9214.479.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9314.1912.99
    Depreciation4.485.305.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0924.1222.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4520.392.45
    Other Income1.640.98-0.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1021.372.05
    Interest2.452.754.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6418.62-2.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6418.62-2.46
    Tax6.037.111.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.6111.51-3.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.6111.51-3.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.092.14-1.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.5213.65-4.81
    Equity Share Capital17.5217.5217.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.987.65-3.43
    Diluted EPS2.987.65-3.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.987.65-3.43
    Diluted EPS2.987.65-3.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

