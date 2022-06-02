 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sayaji Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.24 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.24 crore in March 2022 up 37.35% from Rs. 38.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2022 up 87.1% from Rs. 37.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in March 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2021.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)

Sayaji Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.24 62.33 38.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.24 62.33 38.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.35 11.44 7.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.99 10.32 9.72
Depreciation 5.88 6.07 7.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.57 15.91 13.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.45 18.60 0.39
Other Income -0.41 4.05 -0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.05 22.64 0.30
Interest 4.51 4.74 5.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.46 17.90 -5.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.46 17.90 -5.50
Tax 1.21 2.84 0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.67 15.06 -6.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.67 15.06 -6.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.13 3.73 -30.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.81 18.80 -37.27
Equity Share Capital 17.52 17.52 17.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.43 10.56 -21.45
Diluted EPS -3.43 10.56 -21.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.43 10.56 -21.45
Diluted EPS -3.43 10.56 -21.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Sayaji Hotels
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.