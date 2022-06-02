Sayaji Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.24 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.24 crore in March 2022 up 37.35% from Rs. 38.76 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2022 up 87.1% from Rs. 37.27 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in March 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2021.
Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)
|Sayaji Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.24
|62.33
|38.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.24
|62.33
|38.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.35
|11.44
|7.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.99
|10.32
|9.72
|Depreciation
|5.88
|6.07
|7.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.57
|15.91
|13.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.45
|18.60
|0.39
|Other Income
|-0.41
|4.05
|-0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.05
|22.64
|0.30
|Interest
|4.51
|4.74
|5.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.46
|17.90
|-5.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.46
|17.90
|-5.50
|Tax
|1.21
|2.84
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.67
|15.06
|-6.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.67
|15.06
|-6.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.13
|3.73
|-30.97
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.81
|18.80
|-37.27
|Equity Share Capital
|17.52
|17.52
|17.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.43
|10.56
|-21.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.43
|10.56
|-21.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.43
|10.56
|-21.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.43
|10.56
|-21.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited