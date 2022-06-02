Sayaji Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.24 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.24 crore in March 2022 up 37.35% from Rs. 38.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2022 up 87.1% from Rs. 37.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in March 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2021.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)