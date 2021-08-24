Sayaji Hotels Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore, up 1107.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.53 crore in June 2021 up 1107.25% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.04 crore in June 2021 up 237.2% from Rs. 16.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.76 crore in June 2021 up 1134.51% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2020.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 12.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.98 in June 2020.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)