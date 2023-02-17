 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sayaji Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore in December 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 62.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2022 down 27.41% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2022 down 7.11% from Rs. 28.71 crore in December 2021.

Sayaji Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.46 52.72 62.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.46 52.72 62.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.47 9.62 11.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.19 12.69 10.32
Depreciation 5.30 5.20 6.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.12 19.25 15.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.39 5.95 18.60
Other Income 0.98 1.22 4.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.37 7.18 22.64
Interest 2.75 2.92 4.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.62 4.25 17.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.62 4.25 17.90
Tax 7.11 0.21 2.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.51 4.04 15.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.51 4.04 15.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.14 2.24 3.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.65 6.28 18.80
Equity Share Capital 17.52 17.52 17.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.65 3.44 10.56
Diluted EPS 7.65 3.44 10.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.65 3.44 10.56
Diluted EPS 7.65 3.44 10.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
