Sayaji Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore in December 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 62.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2022 down 27.41% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2022 down 7.11% from Rs. 28.71 crore in December 2021.