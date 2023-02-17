English
    Sayaji Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sayaji Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore in December 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 62.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2022 down 27.41% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2022 down 7.11% from Rs. 28.71 crore in December 2021.

    Sayaji Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.56 in December 2021.

    Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)

    Sayaji Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.4652.7262.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.4652.7262.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.479.6211.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1912.6910.32
    Depreciation5.305.206.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.1219.2515.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.395.9518.60
    Other Income0.981.224.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.377.1822.64
    Interest2.752.924.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.624.2517.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.624.2517.90
    Tax7.110.212.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.514.0415.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.514.0415.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.142.243.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.656.2818.80
    Equity Share Capital17.5217.5217.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.653.4410.56
    Diluted EPS7.653.4410.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.653.4410.56
    Diluted EPS7.653.4410.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am