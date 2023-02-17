Sayaji Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.46 crore in December 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 62.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.65 crore in December 2022 down 27.41% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2022 down 7.11% from Rs. 28.71 crore in December 2021.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.56 in December 2021.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)