Sayaji Hotels Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.33 crore, up 85.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.33 crore in December 2021 up 85.6% from Rs. 33.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021 up 159.06% from Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.71 crore in December 2021 up 4.13% from Rs. 27.57 crore in December 2020.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.47 in December 2020.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 138.70 on January 16, 2015 (NSE)