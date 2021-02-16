Sayaji Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.58 crore, down 54.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.58 crore in December 2020 down 54.09% from Rs. 73.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2020 up 1249.42% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.57 crore in December 2020 up 13.83% from Rs. 24.22 crore in December 2019.

Sayaji Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2019.

Sayaji Hotels shares closed at 220.65 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.46% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.