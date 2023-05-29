Sawaca Business Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 79.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sawaca Business Machines are:Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 79.9% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 104.05% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 126.19% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.
|Sawaca Business shares closed at 0.78 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.17% returns over the last 6 months and -48.34% over the last 12 months.
|Sawaca Business Machines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|0.40
|2.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|0.40
|2.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|--
|1.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.05
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.06
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.26
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.25
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.51
|0.38
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.50
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|0.50
|0.38
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.38
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.38
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|11.44
|11.44
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited