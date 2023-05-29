English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sawaca Business Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 79.9% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sawaca Business Machines are:Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 79.9% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 104.05% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 126.19% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.Sawaca Business shares closed at 0.78 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.17% returns over the last 6 months and -48.34% over the last 12 months.
    Sawaca Business Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.480.402.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.480.402.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.46--1.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.050.09
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.060.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.360.260.26
    Other Income0.220.250.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.510.38
    Interest--0.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.500.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.140.500.38
    Tax-0.130.130.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.380.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.380.22
    Equity Share Capital11.4411.4410.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.030.21
    Diluted EPS-0.010.030.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.030.21
    Diluted EPS-0.010.030.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sawaca Business #Sawaca Business Machines
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:11 pm