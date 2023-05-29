Sawaca Business Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 79.9% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.48 0.40 2.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.48 0.40 2.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 -- 1.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.05 0.09 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.33 0.06 0.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 0.26 0.26 Other Income 0.22 0.25 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.51 0.38 Interest -- 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 0.50 0.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.14 0.50 0.38 Tax -0.13 0.13 0.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.38 0.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.38 0.22 Equity Share Capital 11.44 11.44 10.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.03 0.21 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.03 0.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.03 0.21 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.03 0.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited