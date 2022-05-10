Sawaca Business Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, up 71.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in March 2022 up 71.54% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 219.58% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Sawaca Business EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

Sawaca Business shares closed at 14.20 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)