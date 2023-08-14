Sawaca Business Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 66.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 66.61% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 53.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Sawaca Business EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Sawaca Business shares closed at 0.89 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -39.04% over the last 12 months.