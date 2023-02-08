Sawaca Business Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 139.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 139.66% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 441.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.