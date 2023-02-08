English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sawaca Business Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 139.66% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sawaca Business Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 139.66% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 441.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Sawaca Business Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.401.170.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.401.170.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.100.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.09
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.050.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.26-0.06-0.20
    Other Income0.250.250.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.510.190.05
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.500.180.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.500.180.05
    Tax0.130.04-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.380.140.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.380.140.07
    Equity Share Capital11.4411.4410.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.010.07
    Diluted EPS0.030.010.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.010.07
    Diluted EPS0.030.010.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited