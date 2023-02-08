Sawaca Business Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 139.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 139.66% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 441.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Sawaca Business EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Sawaca Business shares closed at 0.88 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.72% returns over the last 6 months and -69.97% over the last 12 months.