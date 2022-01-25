Sawaca Business Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 4.18% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 25.63% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Sawaca Business EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Sawaca Business shares closed at 22.96 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)