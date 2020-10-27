Savita Oil Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 481.37 crore, down 11.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.37 crore in September 2020 down 11.18% from Rs. 541.94 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.62 crore in September 2020 up 50.38% from Rs. 25.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.97 crore in September 2020 up 29.83% from Rs. 43.88 crore in September 2019.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 26.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 17.56 in September 2019.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 659.90 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.66% returns over the last 6 months and -24.05% over the last 12 months.