Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:15 AM IST

Savita Oil Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 481.37 crore, down 11.18% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 481.37 crore in September 2020 down 11.18% from Rs. 541.94 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.62 crore in September 2020 up 50.38% from Rs. 25.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.97 crore in September 2020 up 29.83% from Rs. 43.88 crore in September 2019.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 26.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 17.56 in September 2019.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 722.25 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.28% returns over the last 6 months and -19.73% over the last 12 months.

Savita Oil Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations479.65260.63537.54
Other Operating Income1.732.334.40
Total Income From Operations481.37262.97541.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials340.56178.38403.17
Purchase of Traded Goods19.6712.747.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.035.678.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.4814.0913.86
Depreciation4.954.845.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.6138.6467.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.098.6136.23
Other Income7.948.412.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.0217.0238.36
Interest1.212.436.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8114.5931.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax50.8114.5931.52
Tax13.193.886.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.6210.7025.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.6210.7025.02
Equity Share Capital14.0714.0714.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.737.6117.56
Diluted EPS26.737.6117.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.737.6117.56
Diluted EPS26.737.6117.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am

#Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results #Savita Oil Tech #Savita Oil Technologies

