    Savita Oil Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 927.46 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 927.46 crore in March 2023 up 16.76% from Rs. 794.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.65 crore in March 2023 down 37.07% from Rs. 59.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.64 crore in March 2023 down 32.58% from Rs. 92.91 crore in March 2022.

    Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 43.21 in March 2022.

    Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 300.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.10% returns over the last 6 months and 50.77% over the last 12 months.

    Savita Oil Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations917.59880.20785.88
    Other Operating Income9.879.658.43
    Total Income From Operations927.46889.86794.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials754.43755.31598.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.7740.929.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.43-25.1810.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6016.6221.07
    Depreciation5.464.825.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.0361.8966.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7435.4883.39
    Other Income14.449.824.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.1845.3087.66
    Interest6.4710.855.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.7034.4581.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.7034.4581.77
    Tax13.057.6821.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.6526.7759.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.6526.7759.84
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.453.8743.21
    Diluted EPS5.453.8743.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.453.8743.21
    Diluted EPS5.453.8743.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results #Savita Oil Tech #Savita Oil Technologies
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:08 pm