Savita Oil Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 927.46 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 927.46 crore in March 2023 up 16.76% from Rs. 794.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.65 crore in March 2023 down 37.07% from Rs. 59.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.64 crore in March 2023 down 32.58% from Rs. 92.91 crore in March 2022.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 43.21 in March 2022.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 300.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.10% returns over the last 6 months and 50.77% over the last 12 months.