Savita Oil Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 546.82 crore, up 18.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.82 crore in March 2019 up 18.75% from Rs. 460.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.37 crore in March 2019 down 17.12% from Rs. 40.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.03 crore in March 2019 up 24.98% from Rs. 49.63 crore in March 2018.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 28.11 in March 2018.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 1,298.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 32.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.85% over the last 12 months.