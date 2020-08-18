Savita Oil Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 262.97 crore, down 50.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.97 crore in June 2020 down 50.98% from Rs. 536.48 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.70 crore in June 2020 down 62.3% from Rs. 28.39 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2020 down 55.99% from Rs. 49.67 crore in June 2019.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.61 in June 2020 from Rs. 19.82 in June 2019.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 669.25 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.52% returns over the last 6 months and -25.59% over the last 12 months.