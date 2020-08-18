172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|savita-oil-tech-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-262-97-crore-down-50-98-y-o-y-5724151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:55 PM IST

Savita Oil Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 262.97 crore, down 50.98% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.97 crore in June 2020 down 50.98% from Rs. 536.48 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.70 crore in June 2020 down 62.3% from Rs. 28.39 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2020 down 55.99% from Rs. 49.67 crore in June 2019.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.61 in June 2020 from Rs. 19.82 in June 2019.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 669.25 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.52% returns over the last 6 months and -25.59% over the last 12 months.

Savita Oil Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations260.63445.20533.55
Other Operating Income2.334.492.92
Total Income From Operations262.97449.70536.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials178.38342.63393.77
Purchase of Traded Goods12.749.148.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.67-5.893.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.0913.3115.93
Depreciation4.845.695.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.6463.8070.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6121.0340.25
Other Income8.413.574.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0224.6044.35
Interest2.435.314.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.5919.2940.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.5919.2940.29
Tax3.88-1.3111.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7020.6028.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7020.6028.39
Equity Share Capital14.0714.0714.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.6114.5519.82
Diluted EPS7.6114.5519.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.6114.5519.82
Diluted EPS7.6114.5519.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm

#Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results #Savita Oil Tech #Savita Oil Technologies

