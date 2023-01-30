 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Savita Oil Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 889.86 crore, up 20.52% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 889.86 crore in December 2022 up 20.52% from Rs. 738.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.77 crore in December 2022 down 52.65% from Rs. 56.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.12 crore in December 2022 down 38.12% from Rs. 80.99 crore in December 2021.

Savita Oil Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 880.20 830.82 738.35
Other Operating Income 9.65 7.09 --
Total Income From Operations 889.86 837.91 738.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 755.31 662.21 580.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.92 25.02 8.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.18 -26.16 4.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.62 17.36 14.89
Depreciation 4.82 4.65 5.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.89 64.41 58.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.48 90.43 66.82
Other Income 9.82 9.69 9.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.30 100.12 75.86
Interest 10.85 9.89 3.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.45 90.23 72.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.45 90.23 72.10
Tax 7.68 22.41 15.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.77 67.82 56.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.77 67.82 56.53
Equity Share Capital 13.82 13.82 13.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 9.81 40.79
Diluted EPS 3.87 9.81 40.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 9.81 40.79
Diluted EPS 3.87 9.81 40.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited