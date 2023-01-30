English
    Savita Oil Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 889.86 crore, up 20.52% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 889.86 crore in December 2022 up 20.52% from Rs. 738.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.77 crore in December 2022 down 52.65% from Rs. 56.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.12 crore in December 2022 down 38.12% from Rs. 80.99 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations880.20830.82738.35
    Other Operating Income9.657.09--
    Total Income From Operations889.86837.91738.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials755.31662.21580.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.9225.028.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.18-26.164.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6217.3614.89
    Depreciation4.824.655.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.8964.4158.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4890.4366.82
    Other Income9.829.699.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.30100.1275.86
    Interest10.859.893.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.4590.2372.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.4590.2372.10
    Tax7.6822.4115.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7767.8256.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7767.8256.53
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.879.8140.79
    Diluted EPS3.879.8140.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.879.8140.79
    Diluted EPS3.879.8140.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
