Savita Oil Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 889.86 crore, up 20.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 889.86 crore in December 2022 up 20.52% from Rs. 738.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.77 crore in December 2022 down 52.65% from Rs. 56.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.12 crore in December 2022 down 38.12% from Rs. 80.99 crore in December 2021.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 40.79 in December 2021.

