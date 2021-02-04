Savita Oil Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 534.91 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 534.91 crore in December 2020 up 3.25% from Rs. 518.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.10 crore in December 2020 up 274.98% from Rs. 21.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.48 crore in December 2020 up 170.57% from Rs. 43.05 crore in December 2019.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 57.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.24 in December 2019.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 708.70 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)